Japan-Czech Republic live updates: World Baseball Classic continues
The World Baseball Classic continues Saturday morning with Shohei Ohtani and Japan taking on the Czech Republic in Pool B play.
Japan's already off to a 2-0 start in pool play while the Czech Republic won its opening matchup against China on Thursday. A win for Japan would clinch a berth into the quarterfinals.
Here are the top plays!
Error opens up the scoring
Takumu Nakano's wild throw from shortstop with two outs in the first allowed the runner from second base to score to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead.
Out of the jam!
Ondrej Satoria got out of the bases-loaded jam in the second to keep Japan scoreless.
Japan out in front
Masataka Yoshida hit a double in the third that knocked in two runners and he scored on a base it by Tetsuto Yamada to make it 3-1 Japan.
Stay tuned for updates.
