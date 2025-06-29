James Wood Becomes First Since Barry Bonds to be Intentionally Walked 4 Times
Washington slugger James Wood became the first MLB player since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times in a game in the Nationals' 7-4, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Bonds was intentionally walked four times in four different games in 2004. The only other players since at least 1955 to be intentionally walked four times in a game are Wood, Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson — who drew five intentional passes for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on May 22, 1990.
Wood's intentional walks came with men on second and third in the fifth, a man on second in the seventh, a man on third in the ninth and a man on third in the 11th.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
