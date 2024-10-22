Jack Flaherty will start for Dodgers in World Series opener vs. Gerrit Cole and Yankees
Jack Flaherty will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the New York Yankees.
The right-hander opposes Gerrit Cole on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a matchup of area natives.
Flaherty is from nearby Burbank and attended high school at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. Cole is from Tustin in Orange County and pitched at UCLA.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the $325 million rookie — will start Game 2 on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday on a Zoom call with media.
Roberts said there will be a bullpen game during the best-of-seven series.
Flaherty has started three times in these playoffs with a 7.04 ERA. He struggled in his most recent start against the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, giving up eight earned runs and four walks in three innings.
Flaherty had dominated in Game 1 against the Mets, allowing two hits over seven innings.
He joined the Dodgers at the July trade deadline from Detroit.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
