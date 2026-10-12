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How to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers
Major League Baseball

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 2 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Oct. 12, 2026 1:50 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. The Brewers won Game 1 by a 2-1 score and lead the series 1-0.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the probable starter for Los Angeles. He is 1-0 this postseason with 10 strikeouts. Logan Henderson is the probable starter for Milwaukee. He has a 1.80 ERA this postseason, with one earned run allowed over five innings in NLDS Game 2.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 2

Players To Watch

Game 2 belongs to Yamamoto, who threw 7.0 innings on 98 pitches in the Division Series at Atlanta on Oct. 6, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 10 strikeouts and 1 walk. Opponents hit .160 against him in that start, and his postseason ERA stands at 1.29.

He went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 185.0 innings over 28 regular-season starts, with a 0.87 WHIP. Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 2-1 in Game 1.

Contreras went 3 for 4 with a home run at San Diego on Oct. 6 and has reached base in four of five postseason games. He is hitting .316 with a .409 on-base percentage and a .632 slugging percentage over that stretch, with 6 hits, 2 home runs and 3 walks in 22 plate appearances.

The catcher went 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 1 of the NLCS. During the regular season he hit .270 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 147 games.

Milwaukee hands the ball to Henderson after his Division Series start against San Diego on Oct. 4, when he went 5.0 innings and allowed 2 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts. One of the two runs he gave up was earned, which put his postseason ERA at 1.80.

The right-hander went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 98.1 innings over 18 regular-season starts. He has not allowed a postseason home run.

Muncy hit home runs in three of the Dodgers' four Division Series games against Atlanta, on Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and Oct. 7, and has driven in 3 runs with a .813 slugging percentage in the postseason. He has also struck out 4 times in 16 at-bats and has no walks.

He hit 29 home runs with a .838 OPS and 76 RBI in 149 regular-season games. Muncy went 1 for 4 with 2 strikeouts in Game 1 against the Brewers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2 Odds

Learn more about the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 2 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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