How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 4 TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET from UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the NLCS. Milwaukee leads the series 3-0 after a 6-2 win in Game 3.

Milwaukee has not named a Game 4 starter. David Hamilton leads the Brewers with a .429 batting average, Jackson Chourio leads with 7 RBI and William Contreras leads with 3 home runs. Jacob Misiorowski has 11 strikeouts this postseason.

Tyler Glasnow starts for the Dodgers and has a 1.93 ERA over 4.2 innings this postseason. Miguel Rojas leads Los Angeles with a .333 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads with 3 RBI and Max Muncy leads with 3 home runs. Blake Snell has 14 strikeouts.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 4

When: Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Muncy has a .619 slugging percentage this postseason, built on 3 home runs and 13 total bases in 21 at-bats. All 3 home runs came in the Division Series against Atlanta, on Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

He has no walks and 6 strikeouts in the postseason, and he is 1 for 9 with 4 strikeouts in the NLCS against Milwaukee, with that hit coming in Game 1. During the regular season he hit 29 home runs in 149 games.

Through the Division Series and three games of the NLCS, the Dodgers' right fielder has reached base at a .407 clip with 7 hits, 4 walks and 2 stolen bases in 7 games. His .304 average includes a 2-for-4 night with a home run and 2 RBI against Atlanta on Oct. 3.

Over 154 regular-season games he hit .233 with 17 home runs and 70 RBI. Tucker is 2 for 8 with 3 walks in the NLCS, including a double in Game 2.

A 3-for-4 game with a home run and 3 RBI in Game 2 against the Dodgers on Oct. 12 is the high point of Contreras' postseason so far. He also went 3 for 4 with a home run at San Diego on Oct. 6, then 2 for 5 the next day.

Contreras is batting .370 with a .452 on-base percentage and 3 home runs this postseason, and he has 5 strikeouts in 27 at-bats. He went 1 for 4 with 2 strikeouts in Game 3 at Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Seven postseason RBI have come from Chourio, who has a hit in five of seven games and is batting .200 with a .400 slugging percentage. His 2-for-4 night in Game 1 of the NLCS was his only multi-hit game of the postseason.

The left fielder hit .291 with 25 home runs and 75 RBI during the regular season, with 152 hits in 127 games. He has 2 postseason home runs, in the Division Series opener on Oct. 3 and in Game 3 of the NLCS on Oct. 14.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 4 Odds

Learn more about the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 3 and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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