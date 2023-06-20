Guardians starter Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks — and possibly longer — with an elbow sprain that might require surgery.
McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. Guardians team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic and advised he not throw for an extended period.
McKenzie, who missed the season's first two months with a shoulder strain, will seek a second opinion with the team's blessing.
"There may be a slightly different opinion than we have, we’ll see," manager Terry Francona said Tuesday before the Guardians opened a three-game series against Oakland. "But that’s kind of where we are now. And when we have more information we will certainly share it."
McKenzie's injury is the latest for the defending AL Central champions, who are also without starter Cal Quantrill because of a shoulder strain.
Francona has been forced to use rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen most of the season and hard-throwing right-hander Gavin Williams will make his major league debut on Wednesday with a start against the A's.
McKenzie made two starts before experiencing soreness in his elbow. The 25-year-old went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 30 starts last season. While he's long been viewed as a potential ace for Cleveland, McKenzie has also been slowed by injuries throughout his career.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
