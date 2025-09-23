Guardians' David Fry Carted Off After Tarik Skubal's Pitch Hit Him in the Face
Guardians designated hitter David Fry was carted off the field in the sixth inning Tuesday night after being hit in the face by a pitch as he tried to bunt.
Fry squared around on a 99 mph fastball from Detroit's Tarik Skubal and the pitch struck him in the nose and mouth area before deflecting off his bat.
As Fry collapsed in the batter's box and grabbed his face, a visibly shaken Skubal threw off his glove and cap as Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt and trainers rushed onto the field.
Fry laid in the batter's box for several minutes before being slowly helped to his feet. He was driven off in a cart.
Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, paced around the infield as Fry was being helped. The left-hander then threw a wild pitch to George Valera, who replaced Fry, allowing Cleveland to score. Skubal was also called for a balk in the inning as the Guardians rallied for three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
There was no immediate word on Fry's condition.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
