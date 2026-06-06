Last Night In Baseball: Giants And Nationals Hit How Many Home Runs?

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Never-Ending Power

The San Francisco Giants got a road victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The details?

Shortstop Willy Adames got the party started for the Giants with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. Later, third baseman Matt Chapman blasted a grand slam as part of a six-run fourth inning, which also saw Casey Schmitt hit a two-run homer. Chapman drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Then, the sixth inning happened. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, first baseman Rafael Devers doubled in a run, second baseman Luis Arráez brought home a run on a sacrifice fly and Adames hit a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Chapman hit a three-run homer, putting the Giants up 16-0. In the ninth, Jonah Cox and Schmitt hit back-to-back solo home runs in what was an 18-3 San Francisco win.

The Giants combined for seven home runs, with Adames, Chapman and Schmitt each hitting two long balls and Chapman driving in eight runs; Schmitt leads the Giants with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .559 slugging percentage. On the hill, the Giants got five shutout innings from left-hander Robbie Ray.

San Francisco has scored a combined 30 runs over its last two games, while the 15-run loss was Chicago's largest margin of defeat this season.

The Washington Nationals, Too

The Washington Nationals unleashed pain on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The power display began in the opening frame, as first baseman Luis García Jr. hit a two-run home run inside the right-field foul pole. Then, right fielder James Wood led off the top of the third with a laser, solo home run to center field, his 17th of the year, with left fielder Daylen Lile hitting an RBI single and third baseman Jorbit Vivas hitting a two-run double later in the inning. Lile, who had a game-high three hits, later blasted a solo homer in the fifth, and the Nationals went on to build a thick cushion in the sixth.

After the first three batters reached base in the top of the sixth, García launched his first career grand slam. Two batters later, shortstop CJ Abrams — whose second in MLB with 48 RBIs — hit a solo homer, with an eighth-inning hit-by-pitch and a ninth-inning RBI single by Vivas rounding out a 14-1 Washington victory.

Washington starter Foster Griffin gave up just one run over five innings, while Paxton Schultz and Cole Henry each pitched two shutout innings in relief of the southpaw.

The Adley Rutschman Show

The Baltimore Orioles handled their American League East rivals, and it was catcher Adley Rutschman who did most of the damage against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For starters, Rutschman hit a solo home run in the top of the first. Later, trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Rutschman evened up the score at 3-all for the Orioles with a two-run double, with Baltimore's catcher hitting another two-run double in the ninth in what became an overwhelming, 13-3 win. Rutschman reached base in each of his five plate appearances, going 4 for 4 with a walk.

As for the rest of the Orioles' offense, Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI single in the sixth and seventh; third baseman Coby Mayo hit a two-run homer in the sixth; right fielder Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in the eighth, with center fielder Leody Taveras hitting an RBI ground out in the eighth and driving in a run on an error in the ninth.

Baltimore (31-33) has won five of its last six games and is just a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for the third AL wild-card seed.

Boston Red Sox Best Their Rival

Designated hitter Ben Rice drew first blood for the New York Yankees with a solo home run — his team-leading 18th of the year — in the bottom of the first, but the Boston Red Sox took the lead in the top of the third and never looked back.

An RBI ground out from right fielder Wilyer Abreu tied the game at 1-all in the third and an RBI single from first baseman Willson Contreras later in the inning gave Boston the lead. In the fourth, second baseman Andruw Monasterio hit a solo home run, and Contreras hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

The Yankees got a solo homer from center fielder Trent Grisham in the bottom half of the fifth, with right fielder Spencer Jones — who went 3 for 3 — hitting an RBI double in the fourth, but it was to no avail in a 5-3 Boston victory. Boston starter Sonny Gray surrendered three runs and 10 baserunners (eight hits and two walks), but he got through 6 ⅓ innings.

Contreras looks like a shoo-in to have a spot on the AL roster for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, as he leads the Red Sox in home runs (13), RBIs (38), batting average (.299), walks (25), on-base percentage (.394), slugging percentage (.540) and OPS+ (164).

New York has lost three of its last four games, with Friday night marking its first loss to Boston this season (the Yankees swept a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston from Apr. 21-23). Catch Game 2 of the series on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Drew Rasmussen Gem

Coming off being swept at home by the Detroit Tigers and losing eight of their last 10 games, the Tampa Bay Rays were in need of a win, and Drew Rasmussen answered the bell.

The right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings, recording nine strikeouts and surrendering just one baserunner (one hit) against the Miami Marlins in a 6-0 win. Moreover, Rasmussen retired 17 straight batters to end his outing.

This was the second time in Rasmussen's last three starts that he both pitched seven innings and threw a shutout, with his nine strikeouts on Friday night a season high. Through 12 starts, Rasmussen, a 2025 All-Star, has a 3.00 ERA, an 0.92 WHIP, a 142 ERA+ and 1.5 wins above replacement across 66.0 innings pitched.

Regarding the bats, Tampa Bay got a two-run triple from second baseman Richie Palacios and an RBI single from outfielder Ryan Vilade in the top of the first; first baseman Jonathan Aranda singled home a run in the fifth; center fielder Cedric Mullins hit a solo home run in the sixth; Vilade singled home another run in the seventh.

Elsewhere for the Rays, third baseman Junior Caminero and designated hitter Yandy Díaz each had three hits, with Caminero reaching base in each of his five plate appearances (three hits and two walks).

New York Mets Dominate

The New York Mets silenced the San Diego Padres in their home park.

First baseman Jared Young led off the top of the second for the Mets with a solo home run, with shortstop Bo Bichette hitting an RBI triple in the third. Later, catcher Luis Torrens hit a two-run homer in the fifth, with a Brett Baty ninth-inning RBI single giving the Mets another run for good measure in a 5-0 win. All four of the aforementioned players tallied two hits, with Young boasting a .313/.382/.563 slash line.

On the hill, the Mets got 5 ⅔ shutout innings from Christian Scott, which was followed by a combined 3 ⅓ shutout innings of relief from Huascar Brazobán, Luke Weaver and A.J. Minter. As a whole, the Mets held the Padres to just three hits and zero extra-base hits.

This marked the Mets' third shutout win of the year.

Division Hammering

The Cincinnati Reds got out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame on a two-run double from first baseman Sal Stewart and an RBI single from third baseman Eugenio Suárez, but it was all St. Louis Cardinals from there.

After scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first on an infield error and a wild pitch, first baseman Alec Burleson hit a game-tying, solo home run in the third, with right fielder Jordan Walker — who had a game-high three hits — hitting a go-ahead, RBI double in the fifth.

St. Louis then distanced itself with a six-run sixth inning that saw left fielder Lars Nootbaar hit an RBI double, designated hitter Ivan Herrera and José Fermín hit RBI singles and the team also have a pair of RBI walks and an RBI hit-by-pitch; the Cardinals won, 10-3.

As for some of the offensive catalysts, Burleson has driven in 43 runs and sports a .291 batting average this season; Walker has totaled 15 home runs and 45 RBIs, while boasting a .297/.359/.547 slash line.

After Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy gave up three runs over four innings, Hunter Dobbins pitched five shutout innings out of the bullpen.

1-Inning Offense

The Texas Rangers got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning.

Trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-0, catcher Kyle Higashioka led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run for the Rangers, who got a go-ahead, two-run blast from shortstop Corey Seager later in the inning. The two long balls put Texas up 3-2, which would be the final score.

Cleveland wasted a three-hit performance from second baseman Travis Bazzana, who opened the game with a solo home run and also had a triple, while Texas only had five hits in the win.

The Rangers are on a roll, as they've won six of their last seven games.

Milwaukee Brewers Win In Extras

It took 10 innings — and it was wild — but the Milwaukee Brewers got a road win over the Colorado Rockies.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the ninth, Milwaukee put four runs on the board, with first baseman Jake Bauers hitting an RBI single, right fielder Sal Frelick bringing home a run on a double and Andrew Vaughn hitting a two-run single. With that said, Colorado forced extra innings with a two-run bottom of the ninth that saw it record an RBI walk and a sacrifice fly.

In the top half of the 10th, Bauers hit a two-run double, with both center fielder Garrett Mitchell and Frelick singling home a run. Those last two runs were pivotal, as the Rockies scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run single by designated hitter Sterlin Thompson, but the Brewers held on for a 9-7 win.

Bauers, who leads the Brewers with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .497 slugging percentage, had a team-high three hits for Milwaukee, who has a five-game lead on St. Louis for first place in the National League Central.

By the way, check out this sunset at Coors Field.

Freddie Freeman Says 'Good Night'

And we finish it off with the only walk-off of the night.

With the game tied at 0-all in the bottom of the ninth, Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman led off the inning with a walk-off, solo home run to center field, giving Los Angeles a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

The game-winning homer was Freeman's 10th home run of the year and improved the Dodgers to 4-0 against the Angels. Furthermore, Freeman accounted for 66.7% of the Dodgers' hits and 50% of their baserunners on Friday night, with him going 2 for 3 with a walk (Los Angeles had just three hits and six combined baserunners).

Meanwhile, Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki had one of the best starts of his MLB career, tossing seven shutout innings, posting 10 strikeouts and surrendering just four baserunners (two hits and two walks). It was Sasaki's first shutout of the season, the most strikeouts he has recorded this year and just the second time he has pitched through seven innings this season.

For what it's worth, Angels star center fielder Mike Trout made a slick, diving catch in the bottom of the first.

Freeman, Sasaki and the Dodgers are 41-23, good for a seven-and-a-half-game lead on the Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West.