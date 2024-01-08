Major League Baseball Freddie Freeman spotted behind Taylor Swift at Golden Globes goes viral Published Jan. 8, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift was in Los Angeles on Sunday, but not for the Chiefs' game against the Chargers — a decision that likely had to do with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being inactive to rest ahead of Kansas City's appearance in the upcoming playoffs.

Instead, Swift was in attendance at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards alongside some of the biggest stars in sports right now, including former MLB MVPs and Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Freeman even found himself in the background of a picture Swift took with actor and comedian Bill Hader that has since made its rounds on social media:

Freeman and Betts appeared to be seated at a very prominent table in the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2024 edition of the iconic awards show, and their presence there quickly went viral — stunning both sports and pop culture fans, who instantly recognized the Dodgers co-stars (and close off-field friends).

Freeman's presence at the Golden Globes wasn't a secret, as the Dodgers' social media team posted about him and his wife getting ready for the event.

Chelsea Freeman also posted several times about her trip to the awards show on Instagram, expressing mock jealousy that her husband found himself in the background of a Swift photo but she did not — unless you count the back of her head, which is slightly visible in a picture of Swift and fellow musician Selena Gomez.

Of course, Freddie will be around plenty more star power when he resumes his day job this coming spring, as he re-joins Betts on the Dodgers alongside two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and fellow new additions Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández.

