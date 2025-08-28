Major League Baseball Four Homers for Kyle Schwarber! Phillies Slugger Joins Elite Company Updated Aug. 28, 2025 10:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs Thursday night against Atlanta to become the fourth Phillies player and 21st major-leaguer to accomplish the feat.

Schwarber was 4 for 6 with a Phillies-record nine RBIs in the 19-4 victory. He took the outright National League homer lead with 49 and moved within one of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. Schwarber leads the majors with 119 RBIs.

Mike Schmidt was the last Philadelphia player to hit four homers in a games, doing at the Chicago Cubs in April 1976. Schwarber had the third four-homer game of the season, following Eugenio Suarez and Nick Kurtz.

The Philadelphia star started the power surge with a solo shot in the first off Cal Quantrill, sending a 2-1, curveball into the seats in right field. Scharber hit a flyout to center in the second.

After Quantrill was lifted with one out and a pair of runners on base in the fourth, Schwarber greeted lefty Austin Cox by sending a 3-2 curveball over the wall in right for his fourth multi-homer game of the season.

With "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants ringing down from Phillies fans in the fifth, Schwarber launched a three-run, opposite-field drive off Cox, giving him five RBIs and putting Philadelphia ahead 15-3. It is the fourth time he has hit three homers in a game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

