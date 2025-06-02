Major League Baseball
Drunken overseas bettor sent death threats to Astros' Lance McCullers Jr.
Major League Baseball

Drunken overseas bettor sent death threats to Astros' Lance McCullers Jr.

Published Jun. 2, 2025 6:15 p.m. ET

A man who made online death threats aimed at the family of Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. lives overseas and was intoxicated at the time and told Houston police he was sorry for what he had done, a department spokesperson said Monday.

McCullers received threats on social media directed at his children after a poor start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 10.

The Astros said Houston police and MLB security were notified. McCullers and his wife Kara have two young daughters. Astros owner Jim Crane hired 24-hour security for them.

Police public information officer Erika Ramirez said the man who made the threats was identified during an investigation. Because no charges have been filed, police are not disclosing his identity or where he lives.

"Investigators spoke with him, and he stated he had lost money betting on the Astros game and was frustrated and inebriated when he lashed out on social media," Ramirez said. "He was apologetic and asked that investigators pass along his apology to the McCullers family."

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN first reported that police had located the person who made the threats.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes