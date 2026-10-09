Major League Baseball
Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 1 Will Be Skubal vs. Misiorowski; Yamamoto For Game 2
Major League Baseball

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 1 Will Be Skubal vs. Misiorowski; Yamamoto For Game 2

Updated Oct. 9, 2026 9:18 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal against the Milwaukee Brewers – who will go with staff ace Jacob Misiorowski – on Sunday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last year's World Series MVP, will start Game 2 on Monday at American Family Field, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

Skubal also started Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched six dominant innings, allowing one run and two hits, in a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Misiorowski had two starts during the regular season against the Dodgers and a relief appearance in last year's NLCS. In those 17 innings, he has posted a 1.59 ERA with 27 strikeouts and three walks.

Yamamoto started Game 3 of the NLDS, and struck out 10 over seven innings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits to go with one walk.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell struggled as the Game 2 starter against the Braves, who won 3-2 to tie the best-of-five series 1-1. The Dodgers went on to eliminate the Braves, 3-1.

Roberts said the Dodgers were in discussions about adding a pitcher for the best-of-seven NLCS, which would require them to drop a position player. Rosters are due Sunday morning.

Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 against the Braves during an at-bat with lower back pain. The utility player underwent imaging, which mostly showed prior back issues. He took ground balls and a couple rounds of batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Rojas, 37, has said he's leaning toward retiring at the end of the season.

"Today was encouraging," Roberts said. "We still have a flight to get on and see how he comes in tomorrow for the workout there, so there’s nothing definitive."

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The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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