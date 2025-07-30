Major League Baseball
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Leaves Mound With Athletic Trainer After Throwing 6 Straight Balls
Jul. 30, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani left the mound accompanied by a trainer during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Ohtani threw six straight balls — including two consecutive wild pitches — and, after a conference on the mound, departed with a 2-0 count against Spencer Steer.

It was Ohtani’s seventh mound start in his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, which occurred after the 2023 season. He did not pitch at all last season, his first for the Dodgers after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract, but he starred at designated hitter and won his third MVP award.

The Dodgers’ plan for Wednesday was for Ohtani to throw four innings. He threw 51 pitches, 32 for strikes, in three-plus innings.

The 31-year-old right-hander allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Ohtani remained in the game at DH. He leads the National League with 38 homers this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

