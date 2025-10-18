Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's Historic NLCS Game 4 Performance By The Numbers

It's not hyperbole to say that Shohei Ohtani just had one of the best games in MLB history — regular season or postseason. In a series-clinching 5-1 victory at home for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, Ohtani pitched six shutout innings and launched three homers.

Sometimes there aren't words … but there are always numbers.

Here's Ohtani's historic Game 4 performance by the numbers.

0: The number of home runs that Ohtani had over the Dodgers' previous eight postseason games.

1: How many extra-base hits the Brewers had off Ohtani (a fourth-inning double by Jackson Chourio).

3A: Ohtani blasted three home runs, which were each solo shots.

3B: Milwaukee had just three fly balls off Ohtani.

3C: Ohtani had three one-two-three innings.

4: Ohtani reached base in each of his four at-bats (three hits and one walk).

5: Ohtani pitched into the seventh inning. Granted, he gave up two baserunners to open the inning and was pulled thereafter. That said, he still surrendered just five baserunners total (three walks and two hits) over his entire outing.

10: The number of strikeouts that Ohtani totaled.

33.3: Ohtani's three hits accounted for 33.3% of the Dodgers' hits on the night.

66.7: Ohtani's 12 total bases accounted for 66.7% of the Dodgers' total bases on the night (they had 18 total).

103: Prior to Game 4 of the NLCS, Ohtani was 3-for-29 (.103 batting average) dating back to Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Phillies.

1,342: Ohtani's three home runs traveled a combined 1,342 feet (446, 469 and 427 feet).

