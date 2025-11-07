Major League Baseball
Dodgers Pitcher Alex Vesia and Wife Kayla Mourn Loss of Their Baby Daughter
Updated Nov. 7, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET

 Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia, who missed the World Series because of what the team said at the time was a "deeply personal family matter," said on Friday his daughter, Sterling, has died.

"Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always," Vesia and his wife, Kayla, said on Instagram in a post that included a picture of an infant holding hands with adults. "Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her."

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games and 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances. The team announced on Oct. 23, the day before Game 1 against the Blue Jays, that he was not with the team in Toronto.

Dodgers relievers wore Vesia’s No. 51 on their caps in a tribute to their absent teammate. Blue Jays relievers joined them in the tribute for Game 6.

Vesia and his wife, Kayla, thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for taking care of their family. They also thanked both teams for their understanding and support.

"Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them," the Vesias wrote. "Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort."

The Dodgers beat Toronto in seven games, their second straight World Series championship.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

