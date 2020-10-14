Major League Baseball Dodgers Dominate With Record-Setting Night just in share facebook twitter reddit link

In what was all but a must-win game, the Los Angeles Dodgers did just that – and then some – as they exploded in a historic 15-1 thrashing of the Atlanta Braves.

1. A half-inning full of history

In the top of the first, Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager smacked an opposite-field line drive to send right fielder Mookie Betts home, beginning a scoring onslaught of 11 runs.

More notably, ten of the Dodgers' 11 runs were scored with two outs. The 11 runs were the most scored in an inning in playoff history, and the total over for the game cashed before three outs were recorded

In addition, the Dodgers sent 14 hitters to the plate, tied for the most in the first inning of a game in postseason history.

Not to mention, the boys in blue amassed 18 total bases in those 32 minutes, also the most in postseason history for any inning.

2. The party was just getting started

To lead off the second inning, first baseman Cody Bellinger made it a baker's dozen runs with a solo blast to right field, bringing the Dodgers' tally to eight hits and four home runs.

Then, with one out in the third, Seager went yard for L.A.'s fifth homer of the game, setting a new franchise postseason record.

Oh, and it was also an MLB record, as the Dodgers became the first team in postseason history to hit five homers in the first three innings of a contest.

An RBI groundout from Will Smith set a new club record for most runs scored in a postseason game at 14, and an RBI single from Bellinger broke that mark at 15.

Not too bad, Dodgers.

3. Too little, too late

Atlanta finally showed signs of life in the bottom of the ninth inning, but by then, they were going to need a record-setting inning of their own to pull off the monstrous comeback.

Still, they built off the third inning, when rookie outfielder Cristian Pache clobbered Dodgers starter Julio Urías’ 1-0 fastball for the first home run of his major-league career, putting the Braves on the board.

And with his solo run, Pache joined Ronald Acuña Jr., Andruw Jones and Brian McCann as the only Braves players with a postseason home run before turning 22.

But Atlanta went back into hibernation until the bottom of the ninth, and a 14-score hole proved too large to climb out of.

With the Dodgers getting a game in the series (2-1), the boys in blue will look to even the series tomorrow at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1.

