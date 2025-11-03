Ice Cube and 'Three-Peat' Chants: Dodgers Hold World Series Parade and Party

They're not like us? Dodgers fans can certainly say that about their back-to-back World Series champions.

Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their second straight crown with a downtown parade Monday after becoming the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back titles.

"I’m already thinking about the third time we’re going to do this," Ohtani told Spectrum SportsNet television through a translator.

He was accompanied by wife, Mamiko Tanaka, who took a photo of him. Last year, Ohtani carried his dog, Decoy, in his arms on the bus.

"It’s really nice to be able to win the game, and to be surrounded by all these amazing fans," Ohtani said. "I’m really taking it in and enjoying it."

(Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Manager Dave Roberts hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy while aboard one of several buses that traversed a route packed with cheering, flag-waving blue-clad fans. "B 2 B" read one of many hand-lettered signs held up in the crowd.

More fans were waiting at Dodger Stadium, where the team was headed after the parade.

"I feel like it’s almost double from last year," Freddie Freeman said. "These fans are crazy. It’s so awesome to be a part of this."

‘This is Lit!’

(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto wore a black T-shirt with World Series champions on the front. Wearing sunglasses and a backward baseball cap, Yamamoto waved to fans.

"I love the moments to share this kind of thing with my teammates," he said through a translator.

Blue-and-white confetti blew from a truck rolling between the buses, which were filled with family members of the players, including newly retired Clayton Kershaw and his four children.

"It’s the perfect way to be done," said Kershaw, who ended an 18-year career played entirely with Los Angeles. "I know the Dodgers have always meant a lot to this city for generations. For us to get to do this in front of them, it means the world to me and all the rest of the guys."

Pitcher Blake Snell made the 6-7 gesture with his hands, signifying the Dodgers' wins over the Toronto Blue Jays in Games 6 and 7.

"This is lit," Snell said. "I love it."

A bare-chested Kiké Hernández filmed the throngs with a hand-held camera.

"Winners win," he said. "I hope these Dodger fans have a lot of fun because they deserve this. They showed up all year long, they supported us and here we are back-to-back champs."

‘Not Like Us' and Ice Cube Rolls In

After the players' buses arrived to Dodger Stadium, the champions walked the blue carpet into the middle of the field and the stands already packed.

The players were greeted as Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us' blared over the speakers. And then, after taking their spot in the middle of the diamond, fans were treated to an epic entrance by another L.A. staple.

Ice Cube, driving his signature blue low rider onto the warning track and along the foul line, delivered the Commissioner's Trophy onto the stage with the 2024 trophy next to it.

Three-peat? 'Let's Go!'

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wasn't shy about what the goal is for the Dodgers next season.

Already the first team to win consecutive titles since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000, the Dodgers will try to equal that feat.

"I talked to a friend yesterday, and he gave me the okay. Pat Riley, what's better than two? Three!" Roberts exclaimed, calling out the legendary Lakers coach who won four NBA titles in the 1980s.

