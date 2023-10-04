Major League Baseball Diamondbacks reportedly extend GM Mike Hazen after reaching playoffs Updated Oct. 4, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Fresh of their first playoff appearance and postseason win since 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks have extended general manager Mike Hazen, according to multiple reports.

Hazen's new contract will reportedly run through the end of the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, and replaces his current one, which runs through next year with a team option for 2025.

The move keeps Hazen in Arizona long-term after rumors had connected the Massachusets native to his hometown Boston Red Sox. Hazen had previously been in Boston's front office for more than a decade, the final year of which he served as Red Sox general manager under then-president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Hazen then left for his current role after the 2016 season.

Though Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to the playoffs in 2017, they went into a six-year drought after that, including being one of the worst teams in baseball in 2020 and 2021 before starting to improve last season.

The 47-year-old GM has made several shrewd moves over the past year, including a trade with the Blue Jays that brought catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the franchise.

Hazen also signed rookie Corbin Carroll to a $111 million, eight-year deal during spring training despite the fact that Carroll had played only 32 games in the big leagues before this season. The 23-year-old Carroll has responded with a huge year and is among the frontrunners for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

On Tuesday, a Diamondbacks roster almost completely shaped by Hazen and led by Carroll, who hit a two-run home run in his MLB postseason debut, upset the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 in their wild-card series opening game. The Diamondbacks also got home runs from Moreno and Ketel Marte, another Hazen trade acquisition.

Hazen's extension means that one for Lovullo, who was the Red Sox bench coach before following Hazen to Arizona, could be next.

The Arizona Republic first reported Hazen's new contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

