Major League Baseball Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes will undergo Tommy John surgery Updated Jun. 6, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes is officially set to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss at least the remainder of the 2025 season. This news comes three days after Burnes sought a second opinion on the inflammation in his right elbow from Los Angeles-based doctor Neal El Attrache.

Burnes originally sustained the elbow injury on June 1 during a start against the Washington Nationals. Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes #39 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with with assistant athletic trainer Max Esposito before being removed from the game during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on June 01, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Nationals 3-1, but lost their ace in the process. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. Following the shortened start, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Now, he'll receive Tommy John surgery and miss an extended period of time.

He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season, and the 30-year-old has been very durable over the past several years. He's made at least 28 starts in every season since he won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Burnes' injury is yet another problem in a season that has already seen the D-backs go just 31-31 with a negative run differential, putting them in fourth place, 6.5 games back in a competitive NL West and 3.5 back of a wild card spot. Arizona missed the 2024 postseason due to losing the tiebreaker for the final wild card spot to the Mets.

The D-backs called up left-hander Tommy Henry to take Burnes' spot on the roster. He's pitched in one game this season, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

