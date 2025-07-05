Diamondbacks Activate Star Outfielder Corbin Carroll From Injured List
The Arizona Diamondbacks activated outfielder Corbin Carroll from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
Carroll, sidelined since June 18 with a chip fracture in his left wrist, returned to his customary leadoff spot and was starting in right field against the Royals. He was injured when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto’s Justin Bruhl.
Carroll said before Saturday’s game that his wrist felt better the last couple of days, and he played in a minor-league game on Friday in the Arizona Complex League to test it out.
The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year has 20 home runs, a major league-leading nine triples and a .255 batting average this season. To make room for Carroll on the roster, the Diamondbacks optioned utilityman Tim Tawa to Triple-A Reno.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Longest MLB Home Runs in June: Buxton, Judge, Trout Make The List
Nationals' James Wood Joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh in Home Run Derby
Last Night in Baseball: George Springer Powers Blue Jays to Sweep of Yankees
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy Hits Injured List And Is Set to Miss 6 Weeks After Collision
Clayton Kershaw, a throwback to baseball's past, could be the last to 3,000 strikeouts
-
Longest MLB Home Runs in June: Buxton, Judge, Trout Make The List
Nationals' James Wood Joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh in Home Run Derby
Last Night in Baseball: George Springer Powers Blue Jays to Sweep of Yankees
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy Hits Injured List And Is Set to Miss 6 Weeks After Collision
Clayton Kershaw, a throwback to baseball's past, could be the last to 3,000 strikeouts