Major League Baseball Diamondbacks Activate Star Outfielder Corbin Carroll From Injured List Updated Jul. 5, 2025 2:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated outfielder Corbin Carroll from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Carroll, sidelined since June 18 with a chip fracture in his left wrist, returned to his customary leadoff spot and was starting in right field against the Royals. He was injured when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Toronto’s Justin Bruhl.

Carroll said before Saturday’s game that his wrist felt better the last couple of days, and he played in a minor-league game on Friday in the Arizona Complex League to test it out.

The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year has 20 home runs, a major league-leading nine triples and a .255 batting average this season. To make room for Carroll on the roster, the Diamondbacks optioned utilityman Tim Tawa to Triple-A Reno.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks Kansas City Royals

share