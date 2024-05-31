Major League Baseball Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen goes on 15-day IL with strained right hamstring Published May. 31, 2024 8:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a strained right hamstring.

The defending National League champions recalled right-hander Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno before the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Gallen was removed six pitches into Thursday night's start at Citi Field. He went back to Arizona on Friday to undergo an MRI and get evaluated by team doctors.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 5-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 11 starts. He finished in the top five of NL Cy Young Award voting each of the past two years, including third last season when he went 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 210 innings and made his first All-Star team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallen's injury is the latest blow to a slumping Diamondbacks team that had lost four straight to fall six games under .500 at 25-31, equaling a season low. Arizona already was missing starters Merrill Kelly, sidelined since April 15 by a strained right shoulder, and Eduardo Rodriguez, who hasn't pitched this season because of a strained left shoulder after signing an $80 million, four-year contract as a free agent.

"It hurts, there's no doubt about it," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I hated having to pull him off the field. I think everybody felt the same way. But nobody can feel sorry for themselves."

Rodriguez is throwing at 75 feet, Lovullo said, and Kelly is scheduled to begin a throwing program next week.

All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear) was set to play a minor-league rehab game Friday in the Arizona Complex League, getting three at-bats as the designated hitter.

Right-handed reliever Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to throw from 100 feet.

Cecconi, 24, was 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance for the Diamondbacks earlier this season. He is 1-5 with a 5.31 ERA in 13 major-league games (nine starts) — all with Arizona over the past two years.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen

share