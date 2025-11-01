Derek Jeter: 'It's Absolutely a Failure' if the Dodgers Lose Game 7

Most teams would love back-to-back World Series appearances. MLB on FOX analyst Derek Jeter says that's not enough for the Dodgers, though.

On the MLB on FOX pregame show, the Yankees legend summed things up succinctly about the Dodgers' prospects ahead of Game 7.

"It's absolutely a failure if they lose," Jeter said.

'Absolutely a failure if they lose' 😳 Derek Jeter on Dodgers' expectations heading into World Series Game 7

Los Angeles made headlines before the season with its impressive spending, and its star power is undeniable. The Dodgers were a big favorite ahead of the series against the Blue Jays and forced a Game 7 with a wild finish on Friday night.

When discussing the Blue Jays, Jeter compared the series to the Yankees' 2001 Fall Classic against the Diamondbacks.

The Yankees, like the Dodgers, were favored in the series. As Jeter explained, though, the Blue Jays have played better than the Dodgers (much like the Diamondbacks did over the Yankees back then), but it has remained an even series.

Of course, that was the one series that Arizona ultimately won after Luis Gonzalez hit a clutch walk-off single against the otherwise unstoppable Mariano Rivera in a dramatic Game 7.

"If you're the Toronto Blue Jays, you're going to have to take this championship from the Los Angeles Dodgers," Jeter said. "We knew in Game 7, we weren't going to beat ourselves. You were going to take it from us, and that's what they need to do."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!