David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez Agree: Dodgers Already A Dynasty
David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez Agree: Dodgers Already A Dynasty

Updated Oct. 17, 2025 8:34 p.m. ET

After looking the part all year, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) are on the verge of heading back to the World Series as they look to close out the Milwaukee Brewers (0-3) in the AL Championship Series.

Ahead of Friday's Game 4, the "MLB on FOX" crew weighed in with their perception of how LA has looked this postseason. And, while the Dodgers still need to win the ALCS, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez believe they've already done enough to call themselves a dynasty.

"I think we're facing a dynasty," Ortiz declared during the pre-game show. "Watching these Dodgers do it year after year after year."

Rodriguez backed Big Papi's stance by praising LA's adaptability, which has been on full display the past few years, including this year's playoff run where the Dodgers have lost just one game (8-1).

"This is the total package," said Rodriguez. "What the Dodgers basically tell you is, 'You pick the style, we'll pick the outcome. If you want to slug, we can slug.' If you want to scrap, whatever you want to do, pitching style, run, you name it, they'll find a way to win."

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers can run the table but, with the Brewers on the ropes and the Mariners and Blue Jays looking for an edge in their 2-2 series Friday, manager Dave Roberts' group will certainly be the favorites should they advance.

An appearance in this year's World Series would mark the third in six years (2020, 2024), both of which ended in titles, for the Dodgers (93-69) — winners of the NL West for 12 of the past 13 seasons.

