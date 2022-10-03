Major League Baseball Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set.

The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday night, before the Rockies-Dodgers game concluded.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49) own the best record in the sport and along with clinching the division Sept. 13, they clinched the No. 1 overall seed throughout the NL playoffs. The San Diego Padres (88-72) hold the second wild card.

NL EAST

The Atlanta Braves (100-60) and the New York Mets (98-61) and are in a slugfest for the NL East. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, but neither has secured the division. The loser will take the first NL wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (87-73) wrapped up the third NL wild-card spot Monday night.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (92-68) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. The Milwaukee Brewers (85-75) were eliminated from the wild-card race Monday night.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: New York Mets (clinched playoff spot)

No. 2: San Diego Padres (clinched wild card)

No. 3: Philadelphia Phillies (clinched wild card)

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (104-56) clinched the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners (87-72) secured a spot in the AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (98-61) clinched the AL East, while the Toronto Blue Jays (91-69) and the Tampa Bay Rays (86-74) have secured wild-card spots.

AL CENTRAL

In a division that changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (90-70) prevailed, landing the only playoff berth from the division.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1: Toronto Blue Jays (clinched wild card)

No. 2: Seattle Mariners (clinched wild card)

No. 3: Tampa Bay Rays (clinched wild card)

