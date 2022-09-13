Major League Baseball Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers first to clinch 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The hunt to play meaningful baseball in October is heating up.

There are a handful of MLB division races that should come down to the wire, and each Wild Card spot is still up for grabs.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues as of Tuesday afternoon.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (97-43) own the best record in the sport and have a commanding 20.5-game lead on the San Diego Padres in the NL West. Los Angeles has clinched a playoff berth. San Diego is the No. 3 NL Wild Card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (89-53) and Atlanta Braves (87-54) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York 1.5 games ahead of Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (78-62) are the No. 2 NL Wild Card.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (83-58) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (75-66) are eight games out of first in the division and two games out of the No. 3 NL Wild Card.

NL WILD CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 Wild Card — Atlanta Braves

No. 2 Wild Card — Philadelphia Phillies

No. 3 Wild Card — San Diego Padres

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (91-50) have a firm grip on the AL West, holding an 11-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (79-61). Seattle is tied for the No. 1 AL Wild Card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (85-56) remain atop the AL East despite their subpar play of late, holding a 5-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays (80-61). Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) are five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (73-67).

AL CENTRAL

In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (74-65) are three games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (72-69) in the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins (69-70), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now five games out of first.

AL WILD CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 Wild Card — Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2 Wild Card — Seattle Mariners

No. 3 Wild Card — Tampa Bay Rays

Countdown updated each night! Check back Tuesday night for the latest updates!

