Major League Baseball Could Walker Buehler return to Dodgers this year? He thinks so Updated May. 16, 2023 11:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LOS ANGELES — Walker Buehler has found ways to pass the time. He went to the Kentucky Derby. He hangs out with his wife and dogs. He golfs. He tweets to fight the boredom and monotony. What he really wants to do, though, is pitch.

The 28-year-old two-time All-Star is holding out hope that remains possible this year, as unlikely as it might have seemed when he underwent his second career Tommy John surgery last August.

Buehler has set a personal goal to return to the Dodgers as a starter by Sept. 1, barely 12 months after undergoing a UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair.

"I don’t think anything has happened that would tell me that’s not an achievable goal," Buehler said.

Manager Dave Roberts appreciated Buehler’s confidence, even if he didn’t express quite the same level of optimism, calling a Sept. 1 return "pretty aggressive."

"I mean, it’s hard to bet against this guy," Roberts said, "but 9/1 is not what I was hearing. I’m happy he feels that way. That’s a good thing."

On Tuesday, Buehler was at Dodger Stadium throwing a stand-up bullpen. The next progression is throwing downhill to a catcher down in his stance, which Buehler hopes to accomplish in about three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Buehler’s September goal is a realistic possibility, it would be a significant addition for the stretch run a month after baseball’s trade deadline.

"Some of the trainers kind of want me to dial it back a little bit," Buehler said, "but that's just kind of not how I operate."

At the time Buehler underwent his procedure, he was in the process of trying to find his mechanics. It is possible a heavier workload caught up to him. In 2021, Buehler went 16-4 with a career-best 2.47 ERA in his second All-Star season. He led the majors with 33 starts and crossed the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career.

That October, he pitched on short rest for the first time. The clutch right-hander, who built a reputation on previous playoff successes, allowed four runs in four innings while pitching on three days’ rest in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series in a 4-2 loss to the Braves that knocked the Dodgers out of the playoffs.

Buehler hoped to get off to a faster start in 2022, beginning his offseason throwing program earlier than usual. There were occasional moments of brilliance, including the first shutout of his six-year career, but for the most part last year was a battle. His typically dominant four-seamer lacked the same life, his strikeout rate dipped and his season ended with a 4.02 ERA after 12 starts.

Initially, Buehler was placed on the IL to rest a flexor strain. Since he knew he’d likely be out 10-12 weeks anyway, he also elected to undergo surgery to remove a bone spur in his troublesome elbow. But his plans to return before season’s end were foiled when he felt sharpness in his elbow.

Ultimately, Dr. Neal ElAttrache needed to perform a second Tommy John surgery on Buehler, who also underwent the procedure shortly after the Dodgers drafted him in 2015. Buehler said the latest Tommy John recovery process is easier having gone through it before.

"First off, I had probably the best surgeon in the world do my elbow twice," Buehler said. "The day I had surgery [in August], he told me it was one of the best surgeries he's done. Maybe that was just him trying to make me feel better, but I've really taken it to heart. I feel good about it and I trust Dr. ElAttrache with whatever."

That’s important, considering this Tommy John procedure was unlike most.

"I had kind of a piece of a bone from an old kind of injury that broke off and went into my ligament, so they had to cut that out, but nothing tore again," Buehler said. "It wasn’t like I threw and it ripped out. It was a full Tommy John, it was a reconstruction, it was all medically what they would say, but I don’t think it technically was as detrimental to the long-term health of my elbow. So, I guess it’s kind of reflected in the fact that most Tommy Johns are 14 to 18 month rehabs."

Buehler, meanwhile, feels comfortable trying to return in 12 months.

"I guess the stuff behind the scenes, or the way it’s been explained to me, kind of gives me some comfort in trying to do that," he said.

He finds hope in others who have returned to form following a second Tommy John surgery. As examples, he pointed to Jameson Taillon and Nathan Eovaldi, who entered Wednesday night on a 28 2/3 scoreless innings streak.

As Buehler ramps back up in an effort to return this year, he does so about 12 pounds heavier, hoping the added weight will help him stay healthy. Rather than focusing on velocity during his rehab, he’s zeroing in on his mechanics, trying to replicate what he felt in 2021.

"That was kind of a weird caveat," Buehler said, "because in ‘22 I just never really felt right."

He made clear that he won’t return unless he feels he’s putting his team and himself in a good position. He does not want to put his 2024 season in jeopardy by rushing back.

But for now, he’s holding out hope.

"Sept. 1, I guess, is still the goal for me," Buehler said. "Things are good so far."

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

share