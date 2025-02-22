Major League Baseball
Chris Bassitt wears '4-10' jersey as bat boy for fantasy football punishment
Published Feb. 22, 2025 5:39 p.m. ET

Chris Bassitt put his pride aside in order to carry out a fantasy football punishment. 

Toronto's starting pitcher traded his normal No. 40 for a "4-10", his last-place record in the Blue Jays' fantasy football league, while serving as the team's bat boy in their spring training game against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Blue Jays won the game, but Bassitt's losses were on full display. His teammates showed no mercy, as Saturday also happened to be Bassitt's 36th birthday. 

This punishment is seemingly a tradition in the Blue Jays' dugout. Tim Mayza carried out a similar punishment during a spring training game in 2024. And props to Blue Jays catcher Dalton Varsho, the fantasy league's commissioner, who has consistently convinced the losers to go through with their punishment to keep things competitive and interesting.

Bassitt is coming off a 2024 season in which he posted a 4.16 ERA, the worst of his career (except for in 2016, when he started two games for the Oakland Athletics and had a 6.11 ERA). The Blue Jays will hope Bassitt's fantasy football performance doesn't translate to the field and that he will have a bounce-back season in 2025.

