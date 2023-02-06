World Baseball Classic
Carlos Correa to skip World Baseball Classic in joint decision with Twins
World Baseball Classic

Carlos Correa to skip World Baseball Classic in joint decision with Twins

4 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the 2023 World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament.

The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for the fifth edition of the event, which was last played in 2017. Correa’s wife, Daniella, is due with the couple’s second child on March 11, three days after the WBC is scheduled to begin.

"This was a challenging decision for Carlos. He takes so much pride in representing his country and truly considered ways to make this work," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "We all acknowledged that the back and forth flying combined with multiple days off from baseball activity didn’t set Carlos up for jumping into meaningful games upon his return."

Twins position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Feb. 19. Correa signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the club on Jan. 11. The deal is structured with the potential to pay Correa as much as $270 million over 10 seasons if he stays healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8 through March 21 with a field of 20 teams, including a stacked United States squad led by captain Mike Trout. Puerto Rico remains a favorite even without Correa, with a roster headlined by MLB stars such as Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor

All WBC games can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: Three WBC futures bets to make now
Major League Baseball

World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: Three WBC futures bets to make now

January 20
World Baseball Classic 2023 early odds: USA opens as favorite
Gambling

World Baseball Classic 2023 early odds: USA opens as favorite

December 29, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes