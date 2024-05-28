Major League Baseball Rookie Ben Brown pitches 7 no-hit innings, Cubs score 5 runs in 10th to beat Brewers 6-3 Published May. 28, 2024 11:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead single in Chicago's five-run 10th inning that appeared to bounce off Trevor Megill's throwing elbow, and the Cubs stopped a five-game skid by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ben Brown struck out a career-high 10 in seven hitless innings, continuing the Brewers' season-long futility against Cubs starting pitchers. The Brewers got their first hit on Sal Frelick's one-out single off Hayden Wesneski in the eighth.

Brown threw 93 pitches, 64 for strikes, in the rookie right-hander's sixth start and 13th appearance. Cubs starters have combined to throw 32 1/3 shutout innings against the Brewers so far this season.

After Willy Adames' two-out RBI single in the ninth forced extra innings, Tauchman opened the 10th by delivering a 99.4-mph shot that hit Megill, who reacted in obvious pain and headed straight toward the dugout.

As Megill left the field, the ball remained right in front of the pitcher's mound for several seconds before first baseman Owen Miller raced toward it. But automatic runner Luis Vázquez slid home safely with the go-ahead run.

Hoby Milner replaced the injured Megill and allowed hits to four of his six batters, including a two-run double by Ian Happ and RBI singles from Cody Bellinger and Michael Busch.

Milwaukee got two runs in the bottom of the 10th before Tyson Miller struck out Andruw Monasterio to end the game.

The Brewers' NL Central lead over the Cubs was trimmed to 3 1/2 games.

Chicago's 10th-inning outburst helped Craig Counsell get a measure of revenge one day after the Cubs lost 5-1 in his return to American Family Field. Counsell, the winningest manager in Brewers history, left for Chicago in November after the Cubs offered him a five-year contract worth over $40 million.

For the second straight day, Counsell was showered with boos every time he left the dugout.

Adames forced extra innings with his clutch swing against Héctor Neris (5-0) for the Brewers' second hit of the game. Two innings earlier, Bellinger reached his arm over the wall in right-center to rob Adames of a potential tying homer.

Bellinger's catch marked the third time this season that an outfielder has reached over the fence to take a homer away from Adames.

Cubs' Cody Bellinger leaps and robs Brewers' Willy Adames of a home run

Brown then struck out Jake Bauers to end the inning before giving way to Wesneski, who struck out Joey Ortiz to open the eighth before Frelick came through.

Brown hadn’t worked more than six innings or thrown more than 89 pitches in any of his previous outings.

Adames' ninth-inning single to left brought home Christian Yelich, who reached on a two-out walk and advanced to second on a balk. Adames was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double.

Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos was ejected from the game before the 10th inning.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead when Busch homered against Freddy Peralta in the third.

Peralta threw a career-high 111 pitches and struck out 11 while allowing three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Cubs’ last no-hitter came on June 24, 2021, when Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. One year earlier, Chicago’s Alec Mills threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 triumph at Milwaukee while making his 15th career start.

Brown's sparkling performance continues the Brewers' run of futility against Cubs starting pitchers. The Brewers haven't scored a single run in 32 1/3 innings against Cubs starters this season. Milwaukee still entered Tuesday having split the first four matchups in the season series by delivering against Chicago's bullpen.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

