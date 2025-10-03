Major League Baseball Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Not on NLDS Roster; Return Date Is Unknown Published Oct. 3, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff won't pitch in the NL Division Series as he recovers from a right lat strain, but the Brewers aren't closing the door on the possibility he could return later in the postseason.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy made the announcement Friday while emphasizing this is unrelated to the shoulder injury that prevented the two-time All-Star from pitching at all last season. The lat issue caused Woodruff to go on the injured list Sept. 21.

The NL Central champion Brewers face the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-5 NLDS that starts Saturday in Milwaukee.

"Just got to let it heal," Woodruff said. "It’s literally a day-by-day thing. As far as the rest of the way, not really counting anything out. I’ve just got to come in and go day to day and see where we’re at, but obviously too soon for the divisional series."

Woodruff likely wouldn't be available before a potential World Series appearance.

Murphy was asked whether there was ny possibility Woodruff could be ready to pitch in the NL Championship Series.

"I think that would be a little bit early because he’s not throwing," Murphy said. "But the fact that he’s got his eyes on it and we’re researching what can be done might be a possibility after that. I think that’s the best way I can answer it."

Woodruff, 32, went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 regular-season starts this season through Sept. 17. The day before going on the injured list, Woodruff said he felt something off in his triceps during a bullpen session. An evaluation revealed the lat issue.

Now it's a matter of recovering in time to pitch at some point in the postseason.

"Obviously this round was not feasible," Woodruff said. "But obviously anytime, the longer you keep going, the longer you get days out of this thing, the better the chance. We’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get there.

"As far as right now, I’m focused on going in and just taking care of myself, getting my treatment, doing all the necessary things I need to do to try to give myself a chance."

Woodruff didn't make his season debut until July 6 as he worked his way back after surgery in October 2023 to repair an anterior capsule tear.

He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and is 53-28 with a 3.10 ERA and 871 strikeouts over 745 innings.

Woodruff is in the final year of a two-year, $17.5 million contract he signed in February 2024 as he was recovering from shoulder surgery. The deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2026 with a $10 million buyout.

Woodruff is relieved he came back this season and his 2023 shoulder injury didn't end his Brewers tenure.

"As far as the future, I don’t know what that will entail, but I’m glad I had the opportunity to come back here," Woodruff said. "My son was born here last year. I’ve got so many roots dug here in Milwaukee. And not just the people in the clubhouse but people outside of the baseball field I’ve gotten to know. It’s home for sure. It’s my second home. Yeah, so for sure, I needed to throw on this uniform again."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

