Brewers Bazooka! William Contreras Tells MLB On FOX Crew How Celebration Started
Brewers catcher William Contreras is getting the most out of his "Bazooka" this postseason. And now he has Milwaukee just two wins away from winning its first ever World Series title.
Speaking to the MLB on FOX crew after Saturday’s Game 2 win over the Rays, Contreras explained how the origin of one of baseball’s best on-field celebrations originated alongside one of the Brewers’ best bullpen arms.
"We got a crazy pitcher in Abner Uribe," Contreras said through his interpreter. "At the [World Baseball Classic with Team Dominican Republic], Abner was breaking out the bazooka. I have a tremendous connection with Abner. I love him, we kind of bonded over that, told each other that we would keep it throughout the season."
And that’s what the Brewers have been doing as they are now just two wins away from the World Series, and Contreras part of the reason why. Contreras went 2-for-5, knocking in the team’s first run on the night as the Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to win 5-4 at American Family Field.
Contreras has been amazing both at the plate and behind it. As a hitter in the postseason, he is hitting .395 with 15 hits with 3 home runs and 7 RBI. Defensively, he threw out two runners and successfully won two ABS challenges that resulted in strikeouts in the Game 1 win.
"I'm always gonna go and give everything I have at all moments and try anyway I can to help the team win," Contreras added. "I know I'm a good hitter, but defensively, if there is something I can help the team win, I'm gonna make sure I can do it."
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