Major League Baseball
MLB Rules Expert Explains Overturned Brewers Double Play In Game 1 Of World Series
Major League Baseball

MLB Rules Expert Explains Overturned Brewers Double Play In Game 1 Of World Series

Updated Oct. 24, 2026 1:43 a.m. ET

The Brewers seemingly had Game 1 of the 2026 World Series sealed one out before the game actually ended.

With the bases loaded for the Rays in the ninth inning, catcher Liam Hicks hit a ground ball on a pitch from Brewers closer Trevor Megill, which rolled into the glove of second baseman Brice Turang, who found shortstop Cooper Pratt for the out at second base before Pratt shifted it to Jake Bauers at first base to complete the double play.

Game 1 was over and belonged to Milwaukee – at least that's what everyone at American Family Field thought.

Then, after a replay review of the whole play, the out at second base was overturned, giving Tampa Bay another opportunity to extend the game. 

So, why was the call overturned?

"They had to judge when the ball touched the interior of the glove and if the foot was on the bag or not," FOX Sports rules expert and veteran umpire Andy Fletcher said on Friday's broadcast. "It appeared that they overturned the call correctly.

"When the ball touched the interior of the thrower’s glove, his foot was already off the bag."

The call was close, but it did appear that Pratt's right foot did not touch second base while he had control of the ball. It took many replays and a zoom in on the rookie's cleats to make sure they didn't touch the bag.

That left more work for Milwaukee, but it wasn't a problem for Megill.

The Brewers ultimately held on for the win after Megill struck out Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca to take Game 1, 3-2. However, the overturned call delayed an otherwise perfect night for the home crowd at American Family Field.

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