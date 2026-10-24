How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

This World Series matchup has real early-series tension as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee enters with a 1-0 lead in this best-of-7 series after taking Game 1 by a 3-2 score. The Brewers finished the season at 103-59, won the NL Central, and clinched the best record in the league, then carried that form into October with an 8-1 postseason mark through 9 games. Their postseason pitching has set the tone, posting a 2.02 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP, while William Contreras has helped drive the lineup with a .394 average, 3 home runs, and 6 RBI.

Tampa Bay comes in looking to answer quickly after dropping the opener, and the Rays have shown throughout this postseason that they can stay in tight, low-scoring games. They finished 98-64, won the AL East, and reached this point behind a staff that has posted a 2.65 postseason ERA and a 1.057 WHIP across 10 games. Drew Rasmussen gives Tampa Bay a strong arm for Game 2 after going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and a 0.76 WHIP over 21 postseason innings, while the lineup has leaned on Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda for key production.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Game 2 starts with Tampa Bay needing its starter to steady the series, and Drew Rasmussen brings the strongest postseason line on either mound. In this postseason, the Rays right hander is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA across 21 innings, with 23 strikeouts, a 0.76 WHIP, and a .178 opponent batting average. He has also delivered 3 quality starts, which matters for a club trying to keep Milwaukee from leaning on a hot offense and a rested bullpen.

The Brewers have scored 37 runs in 9 games and carry a .344 on base percentage with a .737 OPS. IF Rasmussen controls traffic early, Tampa Bay has a real chance to even the series before the middle innings get crowded.

In this postseason, Contreras is hitting .394 with a .487 on base percentage and a .697 slugging percentage, along with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs. Those numbers put him atop Milwaukee in home runs and near the top in average and run production.

This is also a key test against a Rays staff that has been excellent in October. Tampa Bay has a 2.65 postseason ERA, a 1.057 WHIP, and has held opponents to a .207 batting average across 10 games. IF Contreras keeps winning his plate appearances, Milwaukee can keep pressure on a pitching group that has otherwise limited clean contact.

With Milwaukee up 1-0 in the World Series, Logan Henderson is worth watching because his start could shape how aggressively the Brewers need to use the rest of their staff. His projected postseason line is compact but encouraging: 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA over 9 innings, a 1.11 WHIP, 6 strikeouts, and a .156 opponent batting average. For a 24 year old right hander on this stage, limiting hard contact is the headline.

He also gets support from a staff that has been dominant all postseason. Milwaukee owns a 2.02 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and a .188 opponent batting average in 9 postseason games, with 74 strikeouts and only 3 home runs allowed. IF Henderson gives the Brewers clean early innings, the game can tilt toward Milwaukee's pitching depth like a door swinging shut.

At the heart of Tampa Bay's lineup, Yandy Díaz matters in this matchup because the Rays need impact contact against a Brewers staff that has made almost every run feel expensive. In this postseason, Díaz has hit .279 with a .512 slugging percentage, 2 home runs, and 4 RBIs, giving him the team lead in homers among projected starters for this game.

Milwaukee has allowed only 23 total runs, 18 earned runs, and 53 hits in 9 postseason games, while opponents have managed just a .519 OPS against Brewers pitching. A productive night from Díaz would give the Rays a better chance to break through before Milwaukee can settle into its preferred script.

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