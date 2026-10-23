Beers, Cheers And Barrelman: Brewers Tailgates Take Over World Series
Milwaukee Brewers fans haven't experienced anything like this since 1982, and that's showing in their excitement as festivities started around American Family Field ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 World Series.
The first pitch between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays isn't until 8 p.m. ET, but that didn't stop fans from partying 12 hours earlier. Here's a look at the tailgates around Milwaukee and American Family Field:
Mascots Out And About
The famous sausage mascots who race around the warning track at American Family Field were present in downtown Milwaukee, snapping photos with fans before Game 1.
Early Morning: Full Parking Lot
Fans arrived at the parking lot before the light of day. Grills were burning. Music was playing. Baseballs were thrown back and forth.
Bob Uecker Honored Rightfully
The statue of the late Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker was accompanied by Miller Lite cans. Fitting for the Brew City.
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