Rays-Brewers World Series Breakdown: Stacking Lineups, Pitchers, Bullpen

It’s a brand of baseball that’s very similar to the Brewers. They emphasize their elite bat-to-ball ability and propensity for stealing bases.

The Rays take pride in their defense – they committed one error in the ALDS and none in the ALCS. Even the Brewers, who are built to be sharp in the dirt, have committed eight errors this postseason. Tampa Bay’s parade of pitchers and depth hardly ever let them down, and if they did, their team culture, advanced analytics and careful coaching helped design solutions that worked.

The Rays led the AL East all year, won the division, swept the Yankees in the ALDS, and it wasn’t until they lost Game 1 of the ALCS against the Guardians that they experienced their first real test of adversity.

It didn’t last very long. Tampa Bay tied the ALCS at 1-1, winning their home game before going on the road to a hostile Cleveland environment. The Guardians won Game 3, putting them out in front of the Rays again. Tampa won Game 4, tying the series at 2-2.

With all the back and forth, it seemed like the series might go the distance. But once the Rays got back in the driver’s seat in Game 5, defeating the Guardians at Progressive Field and confidently declaring that the series would end in Game 6, they were in complete control. Their biggest bats, Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz, came alive.

Their trade-deadline acquisition, right-handed veteran Freddy Peralta, used his elite fastball to shut Cleveland down in multiple games. Their bullpen arms bent but did not break. The Rays earned a trip to the World Series not because of luck, but by relying on the winning baseball they played all year.

- Deesha Thosar