Major League Baseball
Derek Jeter, David Ortiz Praise 'Fearless' Jackson Chourio After World Series Game 1
Major League Baseball

Derek Jeter, David Ortiz Praise 'Fearless' Jackson Chourio After World Series Game 1

Updated Oct. 24, 2026 1:07 a.m. ET

Jackson Chourio is only 22 years old, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that was the case from watching him.

Chourio continued his standout postseason in the Brewers’ 3-2 win over the Rays on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. That RBI came in the seventh inning and gave the Brewers a two-run lead that they ultimately needed after the Rays scored in the ninth following an overturned double play.

Chourio is already the Brewers' all-time leader in postseason home runs and RBIs. Now, he's hoping to lead Milwaukee to its first-ever World Series title.

So far, so good, says five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter.

"When you're watching a game muted, you see who stands out," Jeter said postgame. "He's one of those guys that stands out."

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chourio has developed a reputation for being especially lethal on the first pitch of at-bats, and Friday evening was no exception. His two-out RBI single coming on the first pitch from Rays reliever Kevin Kelly. 

Three-time World Series winner David Ortiz praised Chourio for being "fearless," regardless of what pitch is coming.

"He looks like he's the type of batter who goes to the plate with a plan but aggressive," Ortiz said. "He's not thinking if you're going to throw a slider, if you're going to throw a [changeup]; he's just free-swinging out there.

"He's just making things happen."

The Brewers' World Series pursuit will continue on Saturday at American Family Field, and with Chourio in the form that he's in, they'll be in a strong position to take a 2-0 lead before the series heads to Tropicana Field.

"What Chourio's able to do — he hits for average, he hits for power, he's young, he continues to get better," Ortiz said.

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