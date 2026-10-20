How to Watch Rays vs. Brewers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 23, 2026

This matchup opens the 2026 World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee enters with the stronger regular-season record and home-field advantage after going 103-59, finishing first in the NL Central, clinching its division, and securing the best record in the league. The Brewers have also carried sharp form into October, winning 8 of their last 10 regular-season games and bringing a five-game winning streak into this spot. Through eight postseason games, their pitching has set the tone with a 2.02 ERA, while William Contreras has led the lineup with 3 home runs and a .367 batting average.

Tampa Bay arrives as the AL East champion after a 98-64 regular season and the best record in its league. The Rays have taken a different path into this opener, with a more even 5-5 mark over their last 10 regular-season games, but their postseason profile has still been built on run prevention and clean execution. Through nine postseason games, Tampa Bay owns a 2.58 ERA, has converted all 5 save chances, and has gotten key production from Yandy Díaz, who leads the club with 2 home runs, while Richie Palacios carries a .364 batting average into the series.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Friday, October 23, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

For Milwaukee in Game 1 of the 2026 World Series on October 23 at American Family Field, William Contreras stands out because he has been the Brewers' most productive postseason bat and a central piece of the lineup. In this postseason, he leads Milwaukee with a .367 average and 3 home runs, and his projected-lineup slash line sits at .367/.457/.700 with 5 RBI.

That matters against a Tampa Bay staff that has been excellent through this postseason, carrying a 2.58 ERA, a 1.013 WHIP, and a .201 opponent batting average across 9 games. Contreras gives Milwaukee a hitter who has already shown he can reach base and drive the ball with authority. IF he keeps controlling at-bats, the Brewers have a strong chance to set the tone early in a series opener that could feel tight from the first inning.

In a matchup where Tampa Bay needs dependable contact and impact in the middle of the order, Yandy Díaz is one of the clearest pressure points for Milwaukee's pitching staff. He enters this game as the Rays' postseason home run leader with 2, and he is also batting .308 with a .564 slugging percentage and 4 RBI.

The challenge is real because Milwaukee has been dominant on the mound this postseason. The Brewers have posted a 2.02 ERA, a 1.056 WHIP, and have held opponents to a .183 batting average over 8 games. Díaz is worth watching because he brings both on-base ability and extra-base threat into a Game 1 that could hinge on a few quality swings. A productive night from him would give Tampa Bay a much better path to breaking through against one of the hottest staffs left standing.

With Milwaukee looking for game-changing damage in a series that opens against a disciplined Rays club, Jackson Chourio is the Brewers hitter who can flip the scoreboard fastest. His postseason batting average is only .171, but he leads Milwaukee with 7 RBI and is tied for the team lead with 2 home runs among projected starters.

That profile makes him especially interesting in a Game 1 setting. Tampa Bay has not given away much this postseason, with only 23 walks allowed in 80 innings and a perfect save percentage in 5 save chances. Chourio's value here is tied to his ability to cash in the traffic created ahead of him. Even without a high average, one timely extra-base hit from him could swing the opener and put Milwaukee's strong pitching in control.

As Tampa Bay opens the World Series on the road, Richie Palacios is worth close attention because he has been the Rays' steadiest pure hitter this postseason. He leads Tampa Bay in batting average at .364, and his projected-lineup line shows a .364 average with a .500 slugging percentage and 4 RBI.

That contact skill matters in this matchup because Milwaukee has paired run prevention with swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 65 hitters in 71 postseason innings while allowing only 46 hits. Palacios gives the Rays a different look than a pure power bat. He can pressure the Brewers by putting balls in play and helping extend innings for the middle of the order. IF Tampa Bay is going to quiet the crowd and create early offense in Milwaukee, his table-setting could be a big part of it.

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