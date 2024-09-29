Braves-Mets doubleheader to determine the final NL wild-card spots
Charlie Morton gave up a three-run homer to Michael Massey in the first inning and the Atlanta Braves squandered a chance to clinch a postseason berth, losing to the playoff-bound Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Sunday in what was supposed to be the final day of the regular season.
Atlanta hosts a doubleheader Monday against the New York Mets, a makeup of two games that were rained out last week between the NL East rivals as Hurricane Helene slashed through the southeastern U.S.
Atlanta and the Mets are both 88-72, and Arizona finished 89-73. If either team sweeps Monday, the Diamondbacks reach the playoffs. But if the doubleheader is split, the Mets and Braves advance and Arizona is out because the Braves and Mets hold the tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks.
Before recording an out, Morton gave up a leadoff double to Tommy Pham, a single to Bobby Witt Jr. and Massey's homer.
Morton (8-10) surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
The 40-year-old was drafted by the Braves in 2002 and made his MLB debut for Atlanta in 2008. He made what could be his final major league start and was given a small ovation after manager Brian Snitker pulled him in the top of the fifth inning.
Atlanta had ample opportunity to score more than two runs but went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Alec Marsh (9-9) allowed one earned run over five innings for the win. Kris Bubic pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
White Sox set MLB record with 121st loss in a season
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
‘This is step one:’ After clinching again, do Dodgers have the pieces to do more?
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani said he was 'Trying too hard' with RISP due to Angels past
2024 MLB Playoff format: How many teams, Wild Card seeding, more
-
2024 MLB ROY odds: Merrill, Cowser maintain leads in NL, AL races
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
-
White Sox set MLB record with 121st loss in a season
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
‘This is step one:’ After clinching again, do Dodgers have the pieces to do more?
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani will likely win AL, NL MVPs
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani said he was 'Trying too hard' with RISP due to Angels past
2024 MLB Playoff format: How many teams, Wild Card seeding, more
-
2024 MLB ROY odds: Merrill, Cowser maintain leads in NL, AL races