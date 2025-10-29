Major League Baseball
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Game 5: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
Published Oct. 29, 2025 12:58 a.m. ET

The World Series is tied at 2-2 with the Blue Jays shaking off that 18-inning Game 3 loss and beating the Dodgers in Game 4 to even things up. It's now onto Wednesday's last game at Dodger Stadium before the series shifts head back to Toronto.

Game 5 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Starting Pitchers

It’s a pitching rematch of Game 1 of the World Series when Dodgers veteran lefty Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA) takes on Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26).

Toronto handed Snell his only loss of a previously dominant postseason by chasing him at the start of a nine-run sixth inning in an 11-4 win. However, he had been dominant in three previous post-season starts, combining for 21 innings, just two runs and 27 strikeouts. 

The 22-year-old Yesavage was making just his seventh major league appearance. He became the second-youngest pitcher to start a World Series opener behind Brooklyn’s Ralph Branca, who was 21 years, 267 days old for Game 1 in 1947 at Yankee Stadium.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has yet to officially unveil his starting lineup. The Dodgers will hope that Shohei Ohtani bounces back after looking struggling in Game 4. After reaching base a record-tying nine times — including two homers and two doubles — in Game 3, Ohtani was hitless with two strikeouts and a walk.

Blue Jays Starting Lineup

Blue Jays manager Davis Schneider has yet to officially unveil his starting lineup. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a dominant force for Toronto this postseason. Guerrero picked up his seventh home run of the postseason against Ohtani in the Game 4 win, which set a franchise record ahead of José Bautista and Joe Carter. 

