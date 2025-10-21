Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Start World Series Games 1 and 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starting pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series.
First, Blake Snell will take the mound on Friday. Then, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball in the second game in Toronto. Both have been nearly untouchable throughout the 2025 postseason and have a chance to give the Dodgers home-field advantage.
Snell has started three games in these playoffs — one in each series. He's pitched at least six innings and struck out at least nine batters in each of those three outings. In his last two games — Game 2 against the Phillies and Game 1 against the Brewers — he allowed just a total of two hits and zero runs.
Yamamoto has been equally stellar. He complements Snell's hard-throwing approach with precision. In Game 2 of the NLCS, he pitched the first complete game in the playoffs since Justin Verlander in the 2017 ALCS. Over 19 2/3 playoff innings, he's struck out 18 batters and walked just four.
Behind Snell and Yamamoto, the Dodgers will try to take a 2-0 lead in Toronto before the World Series comes back to Los Angeles.
