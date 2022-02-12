Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves' World Series followed by less-than-ideal winter Atlanta Braves' World Series followed by less-than-ideal winter
Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves' World Series followed by less-than-ideal winter

3 hours ago

After winning a World Series, an extremely enjoyable offseason tends to follow the players on the winning team.

The Atlanta Braves, though, haven't really been able to enjoy the spoils of their championship last fall, a six-game triumph over the Houston Astros. It was the franchise's first championship since 1995 and only its second in Atlanta, with the others coming when the team resided in Milwaukee (1957) and Boston (1914, 1892).

Sure, they had their parade last November. But if they had known then what they know now, perhaps the Braves would have made that bus slow down and savor the trip a little more.

The team also recently announced that the World Series trophy will be taking a tour through the South this month. Of course, there won't be any players on that tour, as they've been locked out by MLB as part of their ongoing labor dispute, an issue that will impact Spring Training — which is scheduled to begin in the coming week — and potentially the start of the regular season as well.

And there is another nagging issue hanging over the franchise, and certainly bothering their fans, this offseason — the status of their best hitter, Freddie Freeman.

The 32-year-old first baseman, a beloved franchise icon who is a five-time All-Star and the 2020 NL MVP, is a free agent. And his contract status became an issue even before the post-championship champagne even had a chance to go flat.

The Braves weren't able to lock him into a new deal last season, nor this offseason before the lockout was announced.

And Freeman is not the only key Atlanta player who could end up leaving. Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson — all of them heroes of the postseason — are also free agents who will either need to be re-signed or replaced.

To be fair, the Braves are not the only team dealing with uncertainty as the labor dispute drags on.

The AL champion Astros are dealing with nagging issues of their own, including the free agency of shortstop Carlos Correa, a 26-year-old who was a key figure in the franchise's rise from a laughingstock to a perennial title contender.

But it's the Braves who were supposed to get to enjoy this offseason, to rejoice in the spoils of the championship they worked so hard to attain. Instead, they're wondering when the season will start, and then wondering who will be in the clubhouse once it does.

Unfortunately for them, a most unusual offseason has intervened in the celebration, and with big-spending teams like the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers out there, who knows what could happen?

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2022: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has incentive to attend
Major League Baseball

Super Bowl 2022: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has incentive to attend

3 days ago
Shohei Ohtani on 'MLB The Show 22': How it happened
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani on 'MLB The Show 22': How it happened

3 days ago
NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers

5 days ago
Is David Ortiz the most clutch hitter in MLB history?
Major League Baseball

Is David Ortiz the most clutch hitter in MLB history?

February 4
Catcher's interference: The most bizarre rule in baseball
Major League Baseball

Catcher's interference: The most bizarre rule in baseball

February 1
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes