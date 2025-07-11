Astros Call Up Top Prospect Brice Matthews For Series Against Rangers
Houston’s top prospect, infielder Brice Matthews, has been called up from Triple-A Sugar Land to join the Astros for the start of their series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Matthews, rated as the organization’s top prospect by MLB.com, is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 73 games for Sugar Land this season. He has a .400 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage. His team-leading 25 stolen bases rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League.
Matthews, who has primarily played second base this season, was taken 28th overall by the Astros in the 2023 amateur draft. He had a great June where he earned the organization’s minor-league player of the month honors after hitting .306 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 25 games.
The 23-year-old hit for the cycle on May 10 against Sacramento when he went 4 for 6 with two RBIs.
To make room for Matthews on their active roster, the Astros sent infielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land. Whitcomb has appeared in 12 games this season, but has just one hit in 19 at-bats.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
