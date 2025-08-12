Major League Baseball
Astros All-Star Closer Josh Hader Place On 15-Day Disabled List With Shoulder Strain
Published Aug. 12, 2025 6:32 p.m. ET

Houston Astros All-Star closer Josh Hader was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained left shoulder.

The move, retroactive to Monday, comes after the left-hander reported shoulder discomfort before Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

"It's (a) punch in the gut," manager Joe Espada said.. "But ... he's seeing doctors right now. We're getting more tests done and hopefully this is not going to be a long-term thing."

Espada added that they don't yet know the severity of the injury and should know more after additional testing.

Espada said he would not name a closer to fill in while Hader is out, but would use his relievers based on matchups.

"I feel good about all those guys," Espada said.

Hader, who is in his second season in Houston, is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and is tied for third in the majors with 28 saves in 48 appearances this season.

To take his spot on the roster, the AL West-leading Astros reinstated right-hander Shawn Dubin from the 15-day injured list. They also designated right-hander Hector Neris for assignment and recalled left-hander Colton Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

