Angels hire Ron Washington as manager, replacing Phil Nevin

Published Nov. 8, 2023 4:52 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Angels have found their new manager. The New York Post reported Wednesday that they've hired former Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington to run the show. The Angels confirmed the report on Twitter.

Washington, 71, was Atlanta's third base coach from 2017-23 and was part of its 2021 championship coaching staff. He was previously the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014, posting a combined 664-611 record and claiming two American League pennants, and then was an assistant with the Oakland Athletics from 2015-16.

The Angels parted ways with manager Phil Nevin after the 2023 season, one that saw them go 73-89 and miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. Nevin took over for Joe Maddon, who was fired in June 2022.

Los Angeles is bracing to potentially lose two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to free agency this offseason.

