AL East-Leading Blue Jays Put SS Bo Bichette on 10-Day IL With Knee Sprain

Published Sep. 9, 2025 4:54 p.m. ET

The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a sprained left knee, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Toronto recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette leads the majors with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and ranks third with a .311 average. The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader has 18 homers and leads Toronto with 93 RBIs in 139 games.

Bichette was injured in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Yankee Stadium when he collided with catcher Austin Wells and was tagged out at home plate. Bichette hobbled off the field with the assistance of a trainer after colliding with Wells’ shin guard.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger made a 95.3 mph, one-hop throw from right field to retire Bichette, who was trying to score on a single by Nathan Lukes. It was the final play before rain delayed the game for nearly two hours.

Bichette had X-rays during the delay and returned to strike out in his final at-bat. He did not play in Sunday’s series finale. Toronto was off Monday.

The Blue Jays lead the AL East by two games over the New York Yankees with 19 games remaining, starting with Tuesday’s home game against the Houston Astros. Moreover, they're just three games ahead of the third-place Boston Red Sox in the division and a half-game ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the AL, with Detroit four games ahead of Houston for the No. 2 seed in the AL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

