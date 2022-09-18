Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 3 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is three home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris.

On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just two to tie and three to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.

The achievement would certainly help Judge's AL MVP case and his bid for a new contract. The four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Judge has also surpassed his previous career high of 52 homers, which he achieved in 2017 en route to being crowned AL Rookie of the Year.

Here's the latest from Judge.

Most recent home run: Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers

Current pace: 65 (would tie for fifth in MLB history)

Games remaining: 17

Next game: The Yankees play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting Tuesday. 

FOX Sports' take: "Aaron Judge is hunting — that’s how much he can taste it. His latest trip around the base looked like he has done this 57 times already this season. The slugger, now just four away from tying Roger Maris’ 61, posted a two-homer night in the Yankees’ series opener Tuesday at Fenway Park. His 57th of the year sailed over the Green Monster in left field. Judge is putting the league on notice: It's only a matter of days before he breaks Maris’ record. It might even leave him with 10 or so games to keep going and leave no doubt about exactly who is the AL MVP." — Deesha Thosar

Contract status: Judge and the Yankees were unsuccessful in negotiating a long-term contract prior to the start of the 2022 season. The All-Star reportedly rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in spring training, and the two parties avoided arbitration in June with a $19 million deal for 2022.

