2026 World Series Schedule: How To Watch Brewers vs. Rays On FOX

World Series history will be made when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians go head-to-head in the Fall Classic on FOX.

For the first time since the Texas Rangers in 2023, a team that has never won the World Series before will go home with the Commissioner's Trophy — will it be the relentless Brewers or the expectation-defying Rays?

Here's how to watch the 2026 World Series on FOX:

2026 World Series — FOX, FOX One, FOX Deportes

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 23

Rays at Brewers (8 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 24

Rays at Brewers (8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 26

Brewers at Rays (8 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Brewers at Rays (8 p.m. ET)

Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Brewers at Rays (8 p.m. ET)

Game 6*: Friday, Oct. 30

Rays at Brewers (8 p.m. ET)

Game 7*: Saturday, Oct. 31

Rays at Brewers (8 p.m. ET)

How To Watch The World Series

Every World Series game will air on FOX. Fans can stream FOX and FS1 World Series coverage with FOX One . FOX coverage is also available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV provider login.

Brewers Road To The World Series

As the team with the best regular season record in 2026, the Brewers are looking for their first World Series title in franchise history. The team has only reached the World Series once before, having lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982. In the 2026 playoffs, the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series before ousting the two-time defending World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in a four-game sweep in the NL Championship Series.

(Getty Images)

Hard-throwing right-hander Jacob Misirowski anchors a stellar starting rotation for the NL Central champions. The Miz is likely looking at an NL Cy Young award thanks to his 16-5 record, 1.80 ERA and 250 strikeouts. Their lineup has been one of the toughest to face thanks to Jackson Chourio (.291/.351/.487 in the regular season) and Jackson Chourio (.367 postseason batting average).

Rays Road To The World Series

In a down season for the American League, the Rays were one of the few squads to consistently show they would be a threat in the postseason. Tampa Bay finished with the AL's best record, winning the AL East and then taking out the New Yankees in the AL Division Series. After dispatching the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series, the Rays are looking to finally with the whole thing after previous World Series appearances in 2008 and 2020.

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Rays will rely on their big bats of Junior Caminero (T-2nd with 37 homers and third with 101 RBI this season), Jonthan Aranda, and Yandy Diaz (3rd in a .293 batting average). Drew Rassmussen has been the staff ace with a 16-5 record and 2.67 ERA and .199 opponents batting average – all among the top five in the league.