2025 NL Central Odds: Brewers on Cusp of Division Three-Peat
It looks like three straight division crowns is on the menu for the Brewers.
Here are the NL Central odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 14, as well as what to know about the division.
NL Central winner
Brewers: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
Cubs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Reds: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
What to know: Since the NL Central’s creation in 1994, St. Louis has won the most division titles overall (12), followed by the Cubs (six) and Brewers (five). But over the last decade, Milwaukee has been hot, winning four crowns in that span, including three of the last four seasons (2021, 2023, 2024). The Brewers have yet to carry a division title to a World Series win, and last year they fell to the Mets in the NL wild card. This season, they’re leading the MLB standings at 76-44, riding a 12-game winning streak as of Aug. 14, and they have a perfect start to August (12-0), which includes a sweep of the Mets. Milwaukee holds a comfortable 7.5-game lead over the Cubs, the only other realistic contender.
Chicago, last crowned division champ in 2020, sits with the fifth-best record in baseball (68-51).
Since the division was formed, only two teams have won an NL Central title and the World Series: the Cardinals (2006) and the Cubs (2016). Milwaukee has made the Fall Classic just once, in 1982, when it lost to St. Louis.
Remaining matchups: The Brewers and Cubs still have five games left against each other. Milwaukee will also face the Reds six more times, with three of those matchups closing out the regular season.
The Brewers Join Elite Company: Where Does Milwaukee's Hot Streak Stand?
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket
Last Night in Baseball: Streaking Padres, Mariners Both Move Into Tie For 1st
2025 MLB Contender Rankings: Brewers, Phillies start to separate; Mariners, Padres on the rise
After Quiet Deadline, Will the Dodgers' Pitching Injuries Be Their Undoing?
Tastes Like Victory! Brewers' 12-game Win Streak Rewards Fans With Free Burgers
Minnesota Twins Owners Opt to Halt Sale, Instead Adding New Investors
Pete Alonso Is the Mets' All-Time Home Run King, And He Should Be A Met For Life
2025 AL East Odds: Can Yankees Catch Blue Jays, Red Sox?
