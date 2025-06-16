Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Ohtani Makes Long-Awaited Pitching Return, What Can We Expect? Updated Jun. 16, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shohei Ohtani is set to officially make his Dodgers pitching debut on Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

The last time he took the mound was on August 23, 2023, when he suffered an elbow injury against the Cincinnati Reds.

It has been 663 games since Ohtani last pitched, back when he played for the other Los Angeles team, the Angels.

So, what can we expect from the three-time MVP?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 16.

Shohei Ohtani total Over/Under strikeouts

Over 1.5 strikeouts: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 1.5 strikeouts: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Ohtani spent five years as a Los Angeles Angel before signing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Throughout his five seasons as a pitcher, he made 86 MLB starts (481 ⅔ innings), posting a 3.01 ERA, 142 ERA+ (adjusted ERA), 608 strikeouts and a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Before undergoing elbow surgery in 2023, Ohtani boasted a record of 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

The Dodgers plan to utilize Ohtani as a true opener on Monday night as they gradually reintegrate him into the rotation.

"He’s ready to make his debut on the mound," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday night after the Dodgers beat San Francisco." There’s been a lot of anticipation. It’s good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. And obviously, most importantly, I’m excited for Shohei."

Ohtani has an 11.4 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) career average, making his 1.5 strikeout total for tonight seem feasible, even if he pitches for just one inning.

With eight injured starters and six injured relievers — including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki — the Dodgers will be happy to have Ohtani back in any capacity.

