2025 MLB All-Star Game on FOX Posts 7.2 Million In Viewership
2025 MLB All-Star Game on FOX Posts 7.2 Million In Viewership

Published Jul. 16, 2025 10:04 p.m. ET

An epic finish featuring the first ever home-run swing-off. A memorable tribute to one of baseball's greatest legends. The 95th MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta proved to be an instant classic.

Tuesday's telecast also drew in 7.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched All-Star event, FOX Sports announced on Wednesday. That figure was also the most viewers for a FOX telecast since Super Bowl Sunday. Viewership for the Midsummer Classic peaked at 8.1 million between 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET.

The National League defeated the American League for only the second time since 2013. After finishing 6-6 after nine innings at Truist Park, the game went to a swing-off for the first time in All-Star Game history. Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber earned MVP honors after he smashed three homers in the swing-off that helped the NL grab the win. 

As hosts, the Atlanta Braves also honored one of the greatest players of all time, Henry Aaron, with a touching tribute during the sixth inning that recreated his record-breaking 715th home run from 1974. 

Hank Aaron Tribute at 2025 MLB All-Star Game | MLB on FOX

The game had plenty of top moments beforehand as well. The NL took a six-run lead into the sixth inning thanks to home runs by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. But the AL responded with a three-run homer by Athletics DH Brent Rooker. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. then got the AL back within one run heading into the bottom of the ninth with a two-run hit. 

Witt then scored after Guardians' Steven Kwan beat out a ground-ball for an infield hit to tie it up and send the game to the home run swing off. Schwarber then secured the victory for the NL in the swing-off with a 4-3 tally, capping off an incredible night in Atlanta. 

Kyle Schwarber receives 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP | MLB on FOX

 The 2026 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. 

